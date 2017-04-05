Shutterstock

Facebook has taken its first steps in cracking down on users who share intimate photos of someone without their permission, aka “revenge porn.” To be exact, the social media company is making it easier for you to crack down on the spreading of the harmful materials. New changes announced via the site’s blog on Wednesday allow a user to flag an intimate photo they believe is being improperly shared via a new “report” tool that will be as easy as one click.

Once the photo is reported, Facebook’s photo-matching technology tool is then used to flag the image if it’s posted again. Facebook will also continue to deactivate accounts that have been deemed to have violated the site policies. The tool, which will, in essence, be as easy to use as the “like” button, will be rolled out across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram platforms, but not WhatsApp as of yet.

Facebook explained in the company’s announcement post exactly how the photo-reporting process will work:

“If someone tries to share the image after it’s been reported and removed, we will alert them that it violates our policies and that we have stopped their attempt to share it, specially trained representatives from our Community Operations team review the image and remove it if it violates our Community Standards. In most cases, we will also disable the account for sharing intimate images without permission. We offer an appeals process if someone believes an image was taken down in error.” We then use photo-matching technologies to help thwart further attempts to share the image on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. If someone tries to share the image after it’s been reported and removed, we will alert them that it violates our policies and that we have stopped their attempt to share it.”

While explaining the new tool, Facebook cites a study of U.S. victims of non-consensual intimate image sharing. The study found that 93% of the victims report significant emotional distress, and 82% report significant impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of their life. Facebook says the company worked with numerous groups to make the tool as useful as possible, including the Civil Rights Initiative, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the UK’s Revenge Porn Helpline.

(Via CNBC and BBC News)