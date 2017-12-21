Amazon

In these days of ubiquitous tech, having a way to stream your favorite content directly to your TV is a necessity, especially with all the top-notch content being put out by networks and streaming services. One of the most popular choices out there is the all-new Amazon Fire TV which gives viewers a 4K Ultra HD viewing experience, along with thousands of apps to choose from including favorites like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, Amazon Prime, and others that you may not be as familiar with. With the seemingly endless choices of music and video streaming, tech utilities, and even games, it can be hard to know where to start, though. That’s why we picked out eight apps that will help you make the most of your Fire TV and your streaming experience.

Sling TV

Sling TV lets you pick and choose which channels you want to subscribe to, which puts it at the forefront of the long-awaited a-la-carte streaming revolution. In addition to its substantial sports offerings — meaning you can still watch the big game without a cable subscription — it gives users the ability to pause and rewind live TV, not to mention a cloud-based DVR, so your personal life no longer has to conflict with your viewing habits.

Spotify

The widely popular streaming service offers up its 20 million song library to the Amazon Fire TV. Simply type in an artist, customize your own playlist, or browse its ‘Discovery’ option to bring your favorite music right into your living room. You can sweeten the deal with Spotify Connect, which lets you control your listening from your Android phone or tablet.