The election of Donald Trump may have signaled the end for net neutrality, but one person who thinks it could be saved is outgoing Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler. The FCC chairman says there is still a chance to save net neutrality (which bars internet service providers from giving providing preferable treatment to some forms online services or content) despite an incoming Republican-led administration.

Net neutrality has been an ongoing issue for lawmakers who are starting to see pushback from service providers. If repealed, providers would be able to slow down services in order to promote their own services. While everyone may be freaked out their Skype accounts may be in peril, net neutrality has had some victories in the courtroom. But that may be in danger when Trump enters the White House, as the president-elect’s new advisors who will lead his transition team’s FCC and telecommunications policies are staunch net neutrality opponents. Despite some possible choppy waves ahead, Wheeler is confident the end of net neutrality is not nigh and revoking them would not help consumers: