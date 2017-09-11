Give To Charity Every Day With These Five Donation Apps

With the litany of disasters in the news recently, charitable giving looms large in the minds of many. But charities need donations throughout the year, and often our limited finances make it tough to find money. Fortunately, we don’t have to; there are apps that will donate for the things we do every single day.
Donate A Photo
Thank you so much for your support of our @gofundme campaign to raise funds for the Friends of County Pets in Houston. With your help, we have been able to raise over $1,500, which will be used to provide supplies to shelters that are housing animals abandoned during Hurricane Harvey. WE ARE LESS THAN $500 FROM OUR CAMPAIGN GOAL. 🙏🙏 Our campaign will end tomorrow, so PLEASE CONSIDER SHARING THIS POST OR DONATING AT THE LINK IN OUR BIO if you have the ability. 🙏🙏 Thank you and stay Gleeful, Glee Photos by @gettyimages and @huffpost
Johnson & Johnson has a brilliant idea for our photo obsessed culture that’s a bit like a cross between Instagram and GoFundMe. Charities sign on with goals they want to meet, and you find them in the app. Once you find a charity you want to donate to, take a snap, donate it through their app, and that donation goes towards the charity’s goals. Every charity gets a minimum donation, and, of course, if they go over their goal, they make more. Do it once a day and you’ve contributed $365 a year. Granted, that’s a lot of photos of your dog, or your kids, or that funny thing on the sidewalk, but snapping a photo worth taking, and doing some good with it, might be the most rewarding way to donate without paying a cent.
