Google

A new lawsuit has accused Google of encouraging its employees to spy on one another, as reported by Quartz. The lawsuit, which was filed by an unnamed Google employee, also accuses the company of violating the California Labor Code and prevent employees’ “right to speak, right to work, and right to whistle-blow.”

Google has repeatedly been named a prime place to work, but this new lawsuit reportedly reveals some of its more complex inner workings. The plaintiff of the case, who was identified as a product manager for Google, argues the company is misusing its confidentiality agreement to put a kibosh on employee whistleblowing, as Quartz noted they can’t speak out about a number of things: