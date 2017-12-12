WARNER BROS.

In case Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s Broadway debut and the November release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald wasn’t enough Harry Potter (there’s no such thing as too much Harry Potter), the Boy Who Lived will also live on your phone in 2018. We already told you about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the latest project from the team behind Pokémon Go, but today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in partnership with Jam City, announced Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a mobile game that lets fans of the books and movies have a first-hand Witchcraft and Wizardry experience.

In Hogwarts Mystery, players progress through their years at Hogwarts, participating in the magical classes and activities Potterheads have come to love, including Defence Against the Dark Arts, Potions, and Duelling Club. According to Warner Bros. and Jam City, most of the iconic professors from Hogwarts will appear in the game. (Via)

Sales of iPhones will soar in spring 2018, when Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery comes out on Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore, when kids start throwing their phones at the wall because the Sorting Hat put them in Ravenclaw, even though they’re totally a Hufflepuff. They even have the online quiz to prove it. You think your cousin is a spoiled brat now? Wait until he’s a spoiled brat who thinks he’s a wizard.

(Via Variety)