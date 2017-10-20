The Mac Mini Is Finally Getting An Upgrade, According To Tim Cook

Apple

Apple has released many, many, many products since the Mac Mini was last upgraded in 2014, and that’s left the fans of the Mac Mini worried that it’s not long for this world. But, apparently, Apple cares enough about the Mac Mini that its CEO will reply to a random fan’s email.

The Mac Mini is, well, a tiny Mac. At just under eight square inches and just under two inches thick, it’s a $500 Mac you can slot on a bookshelf. Like pretty much every Apple product that isn’t the iPhone or iPhone adjacent, it has a small but fervent fan base always worried it’s about to go extinct. So one of them, according to Ars Technica, sent Apple an email hoping to at least find out if Apple had any plans. Surprisingly, he got a note back from the CEO of the company.

That Tim Cook took time out of his day to reply to a random email is somewhat eye-catching. His note is also of interest:

I’m glad you love the Mac mini. We love it too. Our customers have found so many creative and interesting uses for the Mac mini. While it is not time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward.

That’s intriguing for a number of reasons. Apple has shifted away from making desktops, for reasons that are obvious if you look at an iPhone sales chart, but it still has a hand in making high-powered computers. Still, it’s difficult to see where a tiny, relatively cheap desktop fits into the company’s planned future. Apple has focused, heavily, on portable computing with the iPhone and Apple Watch and ‘appliance’ computers like the HomePod. We’ll just have to see, but we’re assuming if Cook is personally responding to emails, it’ll be sooner rather than later.

(via Ars Technica)