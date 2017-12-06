Vine’s Founder Is Working On A New Version Of Vine, ‘V2’

UPROXX

When Vine, the service that shared looping six-second clips of video, passed into the digital ether, many of us mourned. And then we moved on, while Vine’s big followings moved to other platforms. But it appears that Vine hasn’t been fully trimmed back yet, as the founder of the company admits he’s working on reviving it.

Dom Hofmann, currently the toast of Silicon Valley for the game show app HQ, took to the platform that bought him out, Twitter, to deliver the good news for fans of the service:

i'm going to work on a follow-up to vine. i've been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc. — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

i'm funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn't interfere with the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company, which is my first priority — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

nothing else to share yet, but more as it develops — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

Hofmann followed it up today with the logo:

It’s undeniably interesting news, and some met with not a little excitement. Vine, during its brief life, showed that despite the seeming absurdity of the concept, there really was, in fact, an audience for what amounts to GIFs with audio. But it was mostly a question of making money with the idea, which is where the whole thing fell apart.

That’s a hard hill to climb. No social media site has really cracked how to make money off of putting us all to work creating stuff. The screaming ducks are hilarious but they can’t exactly be brought to you by a sponsor. But hey, for now, we’ll just be glad somebody’s trying to bring Vine back.

(via Twitter)