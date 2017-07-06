Prepare For Prime Day Domination With These Five Apps

Shutterstock/UPROXX

On July 11th, Amazon will unleash a storm of deals in their summer sale known as Prime Day. Exclusively for Prime members, there’s a lot to take in, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. So here are five apps to help you manage the madness.

CamelCamelCamel

#amazon #ecommerce #tshirtdesign #tshirt #shoppingonline A post shared by Village Store (@villagestoreit) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Not strictly an app, but still incredibly useful, CamelCamelCamel tracks prices on Amazon and offers easily the broadest suite of tools and trackers to follow the price of anything Amazon sells. The Twitter alerts and the browser add-ons are particularly useful stuff, and the app’s got a surprisingly fast turnaround. If you’re looking for a specific product, or you’ve got a wishlist of stuff, CamelCamelCamel can handle the tracking while you square away the buying.

It also has another use. Before buying, copy the link and paste it into CamelCamelCamel’s search engine. You’ll be able to see the history of price drops, so if Amazon has had an item at a lower price before Prime Day, you can spot it, mark it, and wait for that price to return.

Amazon

The Amazon app has quite a few genuinely useful tools, like its barcode scanner. But for Prime Day, the best feature is the deal preview, where you can select Today’s Deals, and then hit Upcoming to see what Amazon is putting up for sale next. Considering Prime Day will be a firehose of deals, booting up the app on Monday and taking a scroll through that section will save you a lot of time and aggravation. You can also mark deals for alerts so once they’re available, you can just buy and go. Consider it a preview tool you can use so you’re not constantly looking for new deals. (Plus, it’s often easier to shop and read reviews via the app, even though most of us forget that it exists when we’re on mobile.)

ShopSavvy

Just because something is steeply marked down from MSRP doesn’t mean it’s the best deal. ShopSavvy is a useful tool which tracks prices not just on Amazon, but across the entire web. It’s a good app to have on your phone in general, but it will be invaluable on July 11th. Keep in mind that competitors will be out to steal Amazon’s thunder on Prime Day, so if your goal is to get something you need, it’ll help you secure that at the best possible price.