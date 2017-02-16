GE Wants More Women To Make More Money

Samsung’s Vice Chairman Is Under Arrest For A Massive Bribery Scandal

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.16.17

JPstock / Shutterstock, Inc.

Samsung is one of the biggest consumer products companies in the world. It makes everything from phones to refrigerators to televisions. But underneath the consumer goods a scandal has been brewing, and it has now engulfed the company’s vice chairman and heir apparent, Jay Y. Lee.

The scandal itself is fairly straightforward. Lee is accused of paying bribes to President Gun-Hye Park and presidential adviser Soon-sil Choi by donating large sums to non-profit foundations run by them. The trappings of the scandal have garnered international attention for their bizarre details: Choi claims to be channeling the spirit of Park’s dead mother and allegedly is the power behind the throne. Choi, despite having no government office, has been accused of everything from leaking classified documents to forcing a college to change its admissions criteria so her daughter could attend. Park has been impeached.

Lee’s role in the scandal is that he paid bribes to Choi and Park’s foundations so that a merger, between Cheil Industries, the holding company for the Lee family, and Samsung’s construction company Samsung C&T would be allowed to go through without objection. Samsung, despite its global reach and vast product line, is still technically a “family” company, run with an opaqueness some investors are fighting, and the merger consolidated the Lee family’s control.

An earlier request for an arrest warrant had been denied, but the charges against Lee have expanded since then. If Lee goes to jail, it would essentially render Samsung leaderless: Lee is the heir to the throne in many eyes and without him, and with Lee’s father facing a scandal of his own due to allegations of hiring prostitutes, the company may be left rudderless for a long, long time.

(via Reuters)

TAGSbriberySAMSUNGSCANDALS
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP