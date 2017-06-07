Trump’s Twitter Blocking Sprees May Violate The First Amendment

It’s minor compared to his other scandals, but Trump has gotten roasted repeatedly for his behavior on Twitter, whether he’s causing diplomatic problems or just having his past statements boomerang right in his face. And now, his Twitter feed might once again see him dragged to court, this time over his penchant for blocking people who criticize him.
Reuters reports that the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University took the first step to dragging Trump into court with a letter informing him that blocking members of the American public on Twitter violates the First Amendment. If Trump were just a private American citizen venting on social media, it’d be one thing. But since, as Sean Spicer made clear, his tweets are official proclamations of the President, that means he’s cutting off taxpayers from viewing public statements from a government official. Since, technically speaking, everything Trump tweets is paid for by taxpayers, that’s not Constitutional.
How far the Knight Institute intends to take this is a good question. But they have a fairly compelling case, and, more importantly, a common-sense one. After all, if you’re the President of the United States, you get buried under criticism no matter how good a job you do, and taking it is just part of the job.
(via Reuters)
I figured something stupid legally would result from that “these are the President’s official statements” thing. And it has to have an impact on the travel ban thing more now, too.
This will be the thing that finally brings him down (copying this to paste on next article about something stupid Trump does that has no ramifications whatsoever).
I’m guessing the “thing that brings him down” is a fast food / anger induced heart attack. His family will then write a book about how the “librul” media caused it.
I’m still banking on something coming out of him partying with Epstein. Banging kids is something that both parties will have a problem with, I would imagine
It’s the equivalent of Al Capone’s tax evasion…never mind the murders and organized chaos, let’s nail him on the small but ironclad stuff.
But – if that works here, so be it.
The founding fathers would retweet the shit out of this.
Spot on
This would be like how capone was brought down by tax evasion
Obama did too.
Talking about Trump, dear. Run along.
But he wasn’t an asshole.