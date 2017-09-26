Twitter Users Want These Features, Not A Longer Character Limit

#Social Media #Donald Trump #Twitter
09.26.17 1 hour ago

Twitter is moving away from its longstanding 140 character limit to ease those affected by the dreaded “cramming” that the English language is a victim of so often. With the 280 character limit, Twitter users will be able to express themselves without fear, not needing to, for example, say: “Please to inform that the Champion Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL will be joining me at the White House for Ceremony. Great team!” Please to inform? For ceremony? No. No longer.

With the free and easy 280 character limit (the boxer briefs of character limits) they can now say: “I am pleased to inform you that the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL will be joining me at the White House for a ceremony. They’re a great team!” The former line there is in the sweet spot of 163 characters. Very nice. Very articulate. And now you can use commas and apostrophes. What a day.

But this glorious change, which is meant to make people tweet more (even though it will technically allow people to tweet less) has a dark undercurrent. Almost everyone reacting to the test (before the official rollout) has the same take: There aren’t any new rules for harassment and bullying enforcement, and there still isn’t an “Edit” button after years of begging and pleading from users.

There’s also the Trump Factor™.

