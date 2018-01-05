UPROXX/iStockphoto

Until this week, only the nerdiest of nerds were looking at bugs dubbed “Meltdown” and “Spectre.” Then Apple admitted the bugs were present in almost all of its products, and everybody freaked out. And although you probably don’t have anything to worry about, there’s good reason to be concerned. Meltdown and Spectre can be fixed, but it’s going to slow down devices, force changes in how we make anything with a microchip, and generally make the whole world miserable.