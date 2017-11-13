UPROXX

The NSA has, at this point, a well-known leaking problem. Over the last few months, alleged NSA hacking tools and other data have been put online by a group calling themselves the Shadow Brokers. And this weekend, a big New York Times piece explored the extent of the leaks and their possible damage, but for many, it’s not clear what’s going on, who should be concerned, and why. So, here’s what you need to know.