iOS 11 May Not Work With Your Favorite Apps

Apps are a key part of our lives, these days, helping us track workouts, expand our horizons, cook our food, and amuse us on the toilet. So when an app goes away, it tends to knock us off balance, and iOS 11 might potentially be spiking a lot of apps. Here’s what’s going on, and how to check.

The issue is that with iOS 11, Apple is finishing a switch it’s been working on for a while, from a 32-bit architecture to a 64-bit architecture. While, in theory, Apple could just have backwards compatibility with 32-bit applications, they’ve chosen to give that up for iOS 11, so for apps, it’s upgrade or die. You’ve likely gotten alerts with apps that haven’t upgraded themselves yet in iOS 10, but the hammer officially comes down with iOS 11.

So what’s affected? Fortunately, Apple provides a tool to figure out what’s not yet up to date. Just go to Settings, then General, then About, and finally Applications On Your iPhone. That’ll tell you which apps are incompatible, at the moment, with iOS 11, and you can follow up with the developers to see if there are any upgrades on the way. Keep in mind, though, that Apple’s been warning developers this would happen for four years now, so if it’s not done by now, it might be time to find a new app.

