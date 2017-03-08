Hackers Are Here To Save The Environment

The Feds Are Now Probing WikiLeaks’ Publication Of CIA Documents

Senior Contributor
03.08.17 2 Comments

GongTo/Shutterstock, Inc.

Yesterday, WikiLeaks dumped a trove of supposed CIA documents alleging the agency exploited a commonly known problem with the “Internet of Things,” essentially allowing it to turn smart TVs into bugs. Nobody in the tech security community was particularly surprised; in fact, more than a year ago, Samsung got in trouble for doing this themselves. And it may have bought WikiLeaks more trouble than the leak was really worth.

According to CNN, a federal criminal probe is being opened into the leak, mostly to determine whether WikiLeaks might reveal something genuinely dangerous, or if they’re simply going to confirm the CIA has the same capabilities the FBI has already admitted it has in court. Currently they’re trying to find the leaker, but WikiLeaks itself may be sucked into the probe depending on what comes out. That said, while the CIA has acknowledged the documents contain accurate statements, they’re still being reviewed by the agency and by independent authorities for signs of alteration and errors in accuracy.

The irony is that the site may have bought itself trouble for nothing. As you can see in the above links, so far the leak has simply confirmed that, unsurprisingly, the CIA has the same surveillance capabilities as other federal intelligence agencies, which hadn’t been officially acknowledged but was a reasonable assumption. A better question is just who these techniques were used on, in the first place, and it’s not clear we know that yet.

(via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSciaINVESTIGATIONSWIKILEAKS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP