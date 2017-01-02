Laugh At 2016’s Best Live TV Weather Bloopers From The Comfort Of 2017

One of the major perks of being an UPROXX dink (aside from the $500 mil annually and the crystal palace where we keep our matching jumpsuits stored) is sifting through the year’s elite bloopz. 2016 provided tons of gaffes and goof-em-ups and once again the folks coming off the best are the ones that lean into the silly situation. It sounds strange, but you’d rather be in a year-end blooper roundup for doing a silly jig or dressing like a dinosaur to work, rather than just being the guy at work that blurts “f*ck” while on the air.

As is their custom, NewsBeFunny has wrangled together a mesmerizing supercut of all the odd and outrageous moments from TV weather in 2016. “Mini-Meteorologist” Anna is arguably the star attraction of this highlight reel bringing a special brand of charisma and willingness to incorporate dance to her appearance, but Shep Smith informing Fox News vidwers about how we’re all merciless before the will of hurricanes is neat too. A touch bleaker, mind you.

All the cloud wangs, UK gigglefits and stray Lokis you can handle are nestled comfortably within this zippy video. Watch it curled up in the comfort that more goofs are inevitable for 2017.

(Via NewsBeFunny)

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 4 days ago 6 Comments
'Stop Crying And Fight Your Father': 'Seinfeld' Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
