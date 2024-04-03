Multihyphenate doesn’t feel like the right word to describe Joel Kim Booster. He is one, a writer-actor-producer with an IMDb credits list as long as a white woman’s Lululemon receipt. But he’s not content with wearing just three hats, he’s got an entire closet full. Stand-up comedian. Podcast host. Drag Race judge. Professional dinner party guest. And the visionary who once read a copy of Pride & Prejudice while vacationing on Fire Island and (probably) thought, “I’m going to give the world the gayest Austen adaptation they’ve ever seen.”

He did, with Hulu’s Fire Island, a romantic comedy starring Booster, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, and Margaret Cho that made history and broke down barriers in 2022. Since then, Booster’s been popping up – on talk shows and Netflix specials – wielding his sharply insightful brand of funny.

His latest stage? The second season of Apple TV+’s Loot, a comedy series starring Maya Rudolph as an out-of-touch billionaire divorcee intent on doing some good with her eye-bulging bank account by way of her nonprofit. Some two years – and a couple of industry strikes – later, Loot’s sophomore outing sees Rudolph’s Molly Novak dead set on giving away all of her money to help those less fortunate. Of course, she’s also living in an oceanfront “cabana” with (only) five pools, a water bed filled with chamomile tea, and an emotional support sloth on call.

Booster plays her assistant Nicholas, a well-dressed wannabe influencer who dishes out biting commentary. He’s softened a bit since season one, building genuine friendships with the do-gooders hoping to use Molly’s influence to implement meaningful change in the community, but he’s still the walking insult generator that delivered some of the show’s most meme-able one-liners two years ago.

We chatted with Booster about the evolution of his character, breaking the “gay best friend” stereotype, and Bowen Yang Voodoo dolls.

You get to make out with Maya Rudolph this season which means I’ve now seen you and Bowen Yang play straight guys. Who do you think pulls it off better?

[Laughs] I think maybe me by a hair, only because I think I have more deep-seated insecurities bubbling underneath the surface in the same way that a lot of toxic straight guys do. So I relate to that experience a little bit more than Bowen, who I think is slightly more self-possessed than I am.

How does season two differ from season one, in terms of the comedy and your character’s arc?

I obviously love season one, but comedy benefits from time. We set the foundation and now season two is just a lift-off, baby. We hit the ground running and it’s very joke forward. In terms of Nicholas, he is still the same prickly, closed-off guy that he was in season one, but slowly, the cracks are forming in the armor. We’re seeing that transformation continue to happen. I think the best part about season two for me is that we established the character in season one, and dropped little hints here and there about his background and how he maybe came to be that way. But we really make good on the promise of the premise of those jokes. We see how he became the guy that he is today and why he might be a little closed off emotionally to some of these people. It was really fun to be able to add that dimension to Nicholas and I hope we continue to do the show so we can just layer more and more on top.

I do appreciate that Nicholas keeps his mean streak a bit. This isn’t the kind of comedy like Abbott Elementary where almost everyone is so genuinely nice to each other all the time.

I’ll never have enough of Abbott Elementary, but you need a Janelle James in that workplace comedy to break up the positivity. I think I am so grateful that I get to play that role on this show because it’s just so much fun. It’s so much fun being so rotten.

In real life, are you a “break up the positivity” kind of person?

No, it’s so cringey. I’m a fairly earnest person. I’m a much more introverted person than I think a lot of people expect me to be, especially people who know me primarily as a standup or from Loot. I’m a little baby sometimes. That is my vibe certainly in real life. It’s very different from Nicholas. I think he’s a much more confident person than I am at the end of the day.

There are some parallels between your character’s background and your own that we get to explore in episode three. Why did you want to inject a bit of yourself into him?

I am really grateful to [creators] Alan [Yang] and Matt [Hubbard] because they’ve always been generous with all of us in wanting our input on how these characters develop and making them characters that we can really relate to. Specifically with episode three, they came to me early in the process of writing and asked, ‘Do you want his parents to be Asian or would you like him to be a transracial adoptee like you?’ I immediately jumped at the chance to be able to portray that kind of family in a really incidental way. The adoption part of it is not centered in that story, and that was really important to me. You just get to see this family existing and they’re just presented to you on screen and audiences are smart, they’ll figure out how that happened. I would love to see that more in media for sure. It’s like, why be so beholden to the race of a family when people like me exist out there and families like mine exist and look like that?

It also separates him from that stereotypical “gay assistant/best friend” stand-in. Were you worried about being boxed into that trope at all?

Listen, the fact is, I get called in to audition for gay assistants constantly. It is a constant rotation. That is the only role that Hollywood is really interested in seeing me play, ultimately. So I was definitely apprehensive at the beginning, but after talking to Matt and Alan at the start, they indicated that they were going to allow me some input to make sure that that character didn’t just become a one-dimensional gay assistant, best friend role. I think that has continued in season two as we’re seeing a lot more of me and Maya’s relationship.