Without getting spoiler-y, the second season ended with a pretty wild finale. If you want a refresher, get caught up with our recap , then continue reading to learn what to expect from the new season.

We are now approaching four years since the latest episodes of Euphoria aired in early 2022. Ever since then, the return has been TV’s most anticipated. Soon, though, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney , and the rest of the gang are finally coming back.

Plot

It was revealed earlier this year that the season will feature a time jump. Earlier this month, creator Sam Levinson offered some updates on specific characters. He noted that Zendaya’s Rue “is south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.” He also said, “Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.” (There are also unconfirmed rumors that Sydney Sweeney’s character will be on OnlyFans.)

Zendaya previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 of the new season:

“I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that.”

Cast

Returning cast members include Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.

Newcomers include (takes a deep breath) Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell.

Rosalía previously said of joining the show: