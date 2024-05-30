Under the Bridge is a brutal watch. Centered on the horrific murder of a fourteen-year-old girl named Reena Virk, the Hulu series is based upon Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name. After the murders happened, none of the teens accused of contributing to Reena’s death would talk to reporters. But then Godfrey entered the scene. Youthful and patient with a dark streak, the twenty-something writer was able to gain the trust of the defendants and the surrounding community. The book she wrote about the incident and the ensuing trial was applauded for its evocative prose, probing tone, and vivid character studies.

Riley Keough steps into Rebecca’s shoes in the adaptation. Fresh off her Emmy nomination for her work as the eponymous Daisy Jones in Amazon Prime’s Daisy Jones and the Six, Keough delivers an understated, thoughtful performance as a woman returning to her old hometown to find source material for a new book. Godfrey did not make herself a character in her own book, but she developed the material alongside showrunner Quinn Shephard for more than two years before her untimely passing in 2022. And one of her wishes was for Keough to play her.

The Rebecca we see onscreen has been fictionalized, and she finds a partner in crime in Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), a cop character created whole cloth for the series. But the other relationships she engages in have varying levels of truth to them. Keough has a dangerous, searching quality to her as she befriends the teens connected with the murder. Rebecca’s connection with the group of suspects is palpable as Keough’s scenes with them are tinged with the heady excitement of staying out past curfew or bumming a cigarette for the first time. As Rebecca gets closer to Warren Glowatski, one of the prime suspects, she also comes to realize that her connection with this boy might be in detriment to the memory of the girl he murdered. In the final two episodes, Keough’s Rebecca gets to ask and pose answers to the questions that Godfrey never asked in her original book, and the results are intriguing.

Speaking via Zoom, Keough and I had a wide-ranging conversation about the truths and fictions behind the series, spoke about how it felt for her to portray Godfrey on screen, the importance of taking a holistic approach to the narrative, and how the team behind the show tried to utilize “radical empathy” in their storytelling.

As someone who read the book, I was surprised to find out that the series included three additional facts that Godfrey chose not to include in her telling of the story. One is Reena’s false accusations against her father, Manjit, but the other two were personal to Rebecca —her own tragedy as she lost her brother as a teen, and Rebecca and Warren’s very real friendship. How did it feel to bring those two previously untold storylines to light?

I think that the choice to include and what not to include, I would say that [showrunner] Quinn [Shephard] would be the person to talk to about that because she and Rebecca were really close, and from what I understand, Rebecca was totally on board in terms of making this … yes, it’s based on Under the Bridge, but to tell this story in a delicate way, I think that you have to include more perspectives than Rebecca’s. I think that’s what’s so beautiful about the adaptation. Rebecca’s book was used, Reena’s father’s book was used as source material, the trial itself and the facts were used, so it wasn’t just Under the Bridge, the book. I think it just makes for a more holistic view of what happened. It’s very ensemble. In a sense, you have all of these characters supporting Reena’s story, and Reena herself is a character. Of course, in Rebecca’s book, it wasn’t centered around Reena, and that was the thing that was problematic with Under the Bridge, and I think Rebecca was on board with addressing that, and on board with her character not being perfect.

You’ve said in previous interviews that Rebecca Godfrey wanted you to play her in the series, but unfortunately you never got to meet her in real life due to her untimely passing in 2022. In the absence of her presence, how did you prepare to step into her shoes?

I think that knowing that she wanted me to play her gave me a lot of freedom. I know she was familiar with my work and I think that she trusted me, and knowing that made me feel like I was able to play her but I didn’t necessarily feel the drive to mimic her. I felt like she felt connected to me in a deeper sense and that she would be okay with my take on her. You know? And bringing myself to her, as well. It’s heartbreaking that I wasn’t able to meet her. The timing was just totally crazy, but knowing that she wanted me cast was the coolest thing.

You and Javon Walton have such easy chemistry together. How did you find the relationship between Warren and Rebecca?

That was an interesting relationship in real life. Rebecca had this really close relationship with him. They talked and maintained a relationship for a long time. Javon’s super easy to work with, and I think I’m pretty chill, and I think we just tried to make the most of the scenes. It’s very heavy material, and I was aware that I’m working with these younger actors and it’s a really heavy story, and wanting to bring a little levity where it could exist because they were dealing with such heaviness. So, we actually had a lot of fun together. Me and all the young actors and Javon, too.