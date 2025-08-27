He’s already plotting for 2026, too. Set for some point next year is The Beauty, a new FX series that, in his words, takes on “Ozempic culture.” The show is based on a comic book series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.

Plot

The official description of the original comic book reads, “Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price.”

Murphy said to Variety:

“It’s something I’ve never done before, which is a sci-fi medical show about a new virus that mutates and it’s sexually transmitted, that turns you into your absolute perfect self. And the question is, how far would you go to be beautiful? What would you sacrifice to that, and does that matter? That show was looking at, I call it the Ozempic culture. One little shot, and suddenly you’re going to look better and feel better, and all your problems are going to go away. But what are you really working on? What’s going on with you that you feel you need to do that? Sometimes it is health, sometimes it’s vanity.”

Cast

The show stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher.

Murphy told Variety that he had long wanted to work with Ramos and Kutcher. He also said to Entertainment Weekly he was “going all over the world” in 2025 to make the show, calling it “a very long shoot.” (The show filmed in New York, Paris, Venice, and Rome, per New York Comic Con.)

Murphy added: