‘Cobra Kai’ Remains Undefeated At Closing The Generation Gap

What Cobra Kai has pulled off over the years is nothing less than magical. The underdog spin off (which revived a franchise that celebrates underdogs) has accomplished what few TV shows or movies could have ever hoped for: successfully rebooting a 1980s entity while appealing to Gen Z to an even greater degree than capturing the original The Karate Kid audience. To be perfectly frank as well, it’s also no secret that updated versions of franchises frequently do not work, as though studios and/or streaming services are throwing everything at the wall and don’t fully process whether a potential revival serves a purpose. Yet Cobra Kai — full of such heart, honor, and humor — prevailed despite nearly insurmountable odds after debuting in 2018.

With that said, I did have some reservations about whether a sixth season would work because the most recent season finale could have actually doubled as a series conclusion.

I suspect that was the case because show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg didn’t know whether the series would be renewed again after shooting the fourth and fifth seasons back to back. They (kindly) didn’t leave a cliffhanger and ended the season by jailing mega-karate villain Terry Silver after he went down with a cinematic crane kick. Most of the younger characters’ stories landed in workable places, too. Also, how long can the show milk a decades-old beef between Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)?

As it turns out, there’s still juice in that rivalry, and the fact that Yuji Okumoto stuck around as The Karate Kid II antagonist Chozen adds extra dimension. He was mainly a source of humor and action in previous seasons, and the show now takes an unexpected dive into his psyche. I am here for it.

Do not forget, as well, that this series previously declared, “Youth is not a liability. It is the greatest power.” These younger karate students are more rationally behaved than their senseis, and that payoff continues this season.

So here we are: Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a final, supersized season to end on its own terms — a luxury in this TV climate — with three parts of five episodes apiece. The final part (arriving in 2025) will presumably deliver a hand-off gesture to the upcoming The Karate Kid movie that will star Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and newcomer Ben Wang. Will there be any overlap between the two, storywise? Probably not, and the film will leave the Valley for the East Coast, but both are Sony-associated projects, so you never know. There is, after all, a surprise appearance in the new Cobra Kai episodes from an actor (with a packed film/tv schedule) who I didn’t imagine would surface.