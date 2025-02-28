The White Lotus has proven to be slightly controversial in season 3. For instance, there are people who don’t think Parker Posey is giving a good performance as Lorazepam-popping matriarch Victoria Ratliff when, in fact, she’s giving a great performance.

Some The White Lotus viewers are also upset that the show has a new theme song from composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer. “the new white lotus theme song is mike white’s first miss,” reads one viral tweet. Once again, I think it’s an effective and seamless fit, but don’t take my word for it: here’s The White Lotus music supervisor Gabe Hilfer defending the theme to Rolling Stone.

“The song changes every season, and it reflects the tone, mood, and the themes of the season. The theme songs for the first two seasons were a little bit more related creatively, but they’re totally different songs. Season three is about spirituality, and it’s meant to be reflective of that,” he said.

Hilfer continued:

“I think that people are just noticing it more because it’s considerably different than last season. Last season’s theme song was so beloved that now people are like, ‘What happened to my favorite stuffed animal? You guys changed it.’ I will say it grows on you. I have a feeling by episode three, four, or five, people will have adjusted to it.”

You can listen to The White Lotus season 3 theme song (which, to be clear, is still a banger) below.