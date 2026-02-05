Jisoo is best known as one of the members of Blackpink, of course, but she’s been getting more into acting over the past few years, too. She had leading roles in the TV series Snowdrop and Newtopia, as well as the movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy. Now she’s getting back in front of the camera again, in another new show, Boyfriend On Demand.
The series was initially developed for the leading South Korean TV station MBC, but Netflix, likely motivated by Jisoo’s star power, picked up the show. So, while some of Jisoo’s other acting work has been tough to access for fans abroad, this one will thankfully be different.
Ahead of the show’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits streaming.
Plot
The official logline reads, “Seo Mi-rae is worn out by work. Love? It’s the last thing on her mind. But a virtual dating service sparks feelings — and maybe a real shot at romance.” Variety further describes the show as a “high-concept drama” about an “overworked webtoon producer” who finds romance via a virtual reality dating program. She gets a “Monthly Boyfriend” device that prompts her love life to take an unexpected turn.
In a 2024 interview with Elle Korea, Jisoo discussed her approach to acting, saying:
“There’s only a difference in the energy shown in each moment, but both require a long commitment and dedication, so the weight of responsibility is the same. However, when I receive a good script, I make an effort to meet with the director and have many conversations. I think it’s important to ensure our direction aligns, as we’ll be working together for a long time.”
Cast
The show stars Jisoo and Seo In-guk in the lead roles, along with Gong Min-jeung, Kim Ah-young, Park Hae-rin, Ha Young, and Han Ga-eul.
In a 2025 cover story for the Australia/New Zealand edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Jisso spoke about what she has learned from Boyfriend On Demand and her other acting endeavors, saying:
“I was always nervous, but I think I’m getting less nervous as I get to know how it goes. At first, I was hesitant to give my opinion, but now, I think it’s fine if it doesn’t work out and I’ll find a different way. I’ve learned a lot about how to communicate. Since it’s a set where a lot of people work together, we have to pursue the goal together to be energized.”
Release Date
The show is set to premiere on Netflix on March 6.
Trailer
Watch the Boyfriend On Demand trailer below.