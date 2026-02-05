Jisoo is best known as one of the members of Blackpink, of course, but she’s been getting more into acting over the past few years, too. She had leading roles in the TV series Snowdrop and Newtopia, as well as the movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy. Now she’s getting back in front of the camera again, in another new show, Boyfriend On Demand.

The series was initially developed for the leading South Korean TV station MBC, but Netflix, likely motivated by Jisoo’s star power, picked up the show. So, while some of Jisoo’s other acting work has been tough to access for fans abroad, this one will thankfully be different.

Ahead of the show’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits streaming.