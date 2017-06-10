Adam West, Star Of TV’s ‘Batman’ And ‘Family Guy,’ Has Died At 88

Getty Image

Adam West, the star of the 1960s Batman television show and a bright spot on Family Guy in recent years, has passed away at the age of 88. A representative told Variety that the star passed away in Los Angeles after a short fight with leukemia. His family released a short statement to Variety, confirming the star’s passing:

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,”

While West had many roles other than Batman, he has been forever connected to The Caped Crusader and the campy sixties television show that defined the character for decades. West would play Bruce Wayne for three seasons across 120 episodes, one movie appearance, and several animated iterations that include The New Adventures Of Batman in the late 70s and the recent Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders. West also made many cameos and appearances related to his time as Batman, including a showdown with Jerry Lawler in Memphis and a slew of appearances on TV shows over the years — both as Batman and himself.