Getty Image

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been the subject of a seemingly never-ending series of horrific allegations claiming abuse, assault and harassment that has (at least temporarily) left Weinstein fired and placed the spotlight on the issue of wildly inappropriate behavior from men in positions of power. In the fallout surrounding the ongoing discussion of Weinstein’s alleged conduct, projects he’s been affiliated with are changing too. In the case of one expensive star-studded series lined up with Harvey Weinstein as a co-producer, it won’t be seeing the light of day.

Variety reports that Amazon has elected to pull the plug on their untitled series from Silver Linings Playbook filmmaker David O. Russell that would have Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore in lead roles. The news also comes shortly after Amazon Studios head Roy Price was suspended in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. (Amazon reportedly did not act immediately when the allegations against Price were first brought up.)

A joint statement from representatives of Russell, De Niro and Moore agreed with the decision not to go forward with the series (which THR reports has cost $40 million already) which seems to kill any chances of it existing without Weinstein for another service/network.

We support Amazon’s decision as In light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.

Another series with Weinstein involvement, Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs, will continue without the involvement of The Weinstein Company. Amazon will now serve as the program’s sole producer.

(Via Variety)