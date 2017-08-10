‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Might Be Coming To A City Near You With A Top Secret Bus Tour

On Wednesday, FX released the latest in the seemingly never-ending American Horror Story: Cult teasers called “Maniacal Mystery Bus,” this time featuring a bunch of deranged, creepy looking clowns hanging out on a school bus set to Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.” As far as teasers go, there was nothing tremendously impressive about it, and most people probably didn’t read that far into it.

Cut to Thursday however, and the interactive AHS Cult website has been unlocked with week four’s content, and… What’s this? Apparently the whole bus thing was a tease to what appears to be a nationwide tour. After clicking on the “unite” button I was informed that there would be some kind of event in which “AHS secrets will be revealed” at 7:00 p.m. in Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park on August 11, and ostensibly at other locations across the country.

(Update: Apparently people in other cities are also reporting that it also says “Philadelphia,” whereas I assumed it was location specific as a Philly resident.)

The unlocked content likewise provided another mysterious clue:

AHS Cult

