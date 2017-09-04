American Horror Story: Cult premieres on Tuesday and with it comes the return of one of the series’ most memorable monsters: Twisty The Clown. Ahead of the premiere, we’ve got the return of Twisty in the motion comic above and he will apparently be part of the series, hanging out with the cult full of clowns terrorizing the series. It’s a welcome return and apparently there are a few reasons why Twisty is coming back now, apart from his status as one of the big monsters in the series. We’ve seen some others pop up in similar manners, like Piggy Man during the Roanoke season, but there is a bit more at play this time around.

According to IGN, one of the reasons Twisty is coming back was revealed during the Q&A with Ryan Murphy that discussed some of the plot details and characters from the series. Sarah Paulson’s character suffers from a number of phobias in the series, including Coulrophobia which is the fear of clowns. All of her phobias get a jump start thanks to the results of the 2016 election, this includes a “fear of blood” and a “fear of coffins” to name a few. You can expect these and a few others to get explored in that American Horror Story style — either a great or terrible thing depending on your view of the show.

The clowns will play a big part, be it the ones popping up to menace the streets or Twisty and the comic book he will appear in belonging to Paulson’s kid on the show. You’d have to assume that the comic on the show at least is connected to the motion comic above, but Twisty also appears according to Entertainment Weekly — something that feels “tonally destructive” to them, without any real narrative reason other than, “here it is.”