When FX split into FX and FXX in 2013, FX president John Landgraf explained that the channels would “share DNA and [have] similar sensibilities, but their tastes evolve and find different expressions as their lives change.” FX is still the big brother — with a stunningly successful mix of dramas (Fargo), comedies (Atlanta), and limited series (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) — but younger sibling FXX has found a niche for itself in underdog comedies like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man Seeking Woman, You’re the Worst, and Archer, which will make the transition for season eight.

(In spinoff terms, FX/FXX is more Cheers/Frasier than Cheers/The Tortellis.)

The new batch of episodes, which premiere this spring, revolve “around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. The case proves to be more difficult than expected after Archer quickly gets mixed up in a deadly game of tug of war between Los Angeles’ most powerful crime bosses. Every clue leads Archer further away from his goal and deeper into a mystery involving kidnapping, prostitution, and drug addiction.” So, pretty standard stuff for Archer (subtitled Dreamland), except for the part where the show now takes place in 1947, just because.

Watch a promo above.