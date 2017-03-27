Bryan Cranston Drops By The ‘Better Call Saul’ Set In This New Video

#Bryan Cranston
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.27.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Better Call Saul takes place roughly six years before the beginning of Breaking Bad. A lot happens in those six years, too: Jimmy McGill becomes Saul Goodman, Walter White, Jr. develops an unhealthy fondness for breakfast foods, and… that’s about it, actually. We know that we’ll finally “meet” Saul Goodman, and that Gus Fring will serve his tasty chicken (and some drugs), in season three, but don’t expect to see Walter White, Jr. Or the OG Walter White, despite the fact that Bryan Cranston was spotted in Albuquerque.

In the video above, members of the Better Call Saul team, including creator Vince Gilligan, stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, and production designer Michael Novotny, talk about the upcoming season and the challenges and fun of recreating the Los Pollos Hermanos set. Near the end, a familiar face shows up: Cranston, who the clip makes very clear won’t be in season three in Better Call Saul. I repeat: Walter White (and Jesse Pinkman) won’t be in season three of Better Call Saul. Cranston was there as part of his A Life in Parts book tour, and not, as he jokes, “to play a geriatric patient.”

There’s always hope for season four, though…

Better Call Saul season three premieres on AMC on April 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston
TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBryan Cranston
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP