Every Breaking Bad fan who visits Walter and Skyler White’s house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thinks they’re the first person to throw a pizza on the roof, or leave a pink teddy bear in the pool. Well, they’re not, and everyone from Vince Gilligan to Jonathan Banks has asked them to stop annoying the nice, non-meth dealing people who live there. They didn’t listen (despite Banks threatening, “If I catch you doing it, I will hunt you down”), though, so the owners are building a fence around the property.

Joanne Quintana, whose mother owns the house, told KOB4, “We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous… They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property.” Now they’re installing a six-foot-tall high wrought iron fence. “We don’t want to gate ourselves in,” she said. “We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong.”

Living there sounds like a nightmare.

On a weekly basis, Quintana said she loses count of how many people come to the house. Over the first Balloon Fiesta weekend, she estimates it climbed into the hundreds. In 15 minutes, a KOB news crew counted nearly 10 tourists. They can get nasty. Some even steal rocks from the landscaping as souvenirs. (Via)

There’s only one “pizza house” from an AMC series, and it’s not Breaking Bad.

