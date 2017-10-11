The ‘Breaking Bad’ House Owners Have Done Something About Their Pizza-Tossing Problem

#Pizza #Breaking Bad
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.11.17 2 Comments

AMC

Every Breaking Bad fan who visits Walter and Skyler White’s house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thinks they’re the first person to throw a pizza on the roof, or leave a pink teddy bear in the pool. Well, they’re not, and everyone from Vince Gilligan to Jonathan Banks has asked them to stop annoying the nice, non-meth dealing people who live there. They didn’t listen (despite Banks threatening, “If I catch you doing it, I will hunt you down”), though, so the owners are building a fence around the property.

Joanne Quintana, whose mother owns the house, told KOB4, “We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous… They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property.” Now they’re installing a six-foot-tall high wrought iron fence. “We don’t want to gate ourselves in,” she said. “We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong.”

Living there sounds like a nightmare.

On a weekly basis, Quintana said she loses count of how many people come to the house. Over the first Balloon Fiesta weekend, she estimates it climbed into the hundreds. In 15 minutes, a KOB news crew counted nearly 10 tourists. They can get nasty. Some even steal rocks from the landscaping as souvenirs. (Via)

There’s only one “pizza house” from an AMC series, and it’s not Breaking Bad.

AMC

If you want to be a “good” Breaking Bad fan, why not check out Breaking Bad 101: The Complete Critical Companion, written by our very own Alan Sepinwall.

(Via KOB4)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pizza#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADpizza

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP