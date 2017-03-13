Walter White's Rivals Ranked By Threat Level

A ‘Breaking Bad’ Fan Turned The Entire Series Into A Two-Hour Movie

03.13.17

Vince Gilligan knows a thing or two about making movies — he wrote the Drew Barrymore vehicle Home Fries, after all. But the Breaking Bad creator has yet to direct a feature-length film, or write a screenplay since 2008’s Hancock; he’s been a little preoccupied working on the spinoff series to one of the greatest television shows of all-time. For now, the closest we’ll get to a Gilligan movie — and I don’t mean a gritty Gilligan’s Island “reimagining,” although that’s probably happening soon — is “Breaking Bad: The Movie.”

Filmmakers Lucas Stoll and Gaylor Morestin edited all 62 episodes of the AMC series, which ran from 2008-2013 and followed Walter White’s path from high school chemistry teacher to guy who robs trains, into a two-hour movie. “After two years of sleepless nights of endless editing, we bring you… a study project that became an all-consuming passion,” they wrote on Vimeo. “It’s not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a home-made homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment. An alternative Breaking Bad, to be viewed with fresh eyes.”

It would take nearly three days to watch the entirety of Breaking Bad. You should definitely do that — it’s a pretty good show — because while “Breaking Bad: The Movie” is a fun thought experiment, it can’t recapture the magical seasons-long build to Walter White pretending he’s in a Mentos commercial.

