If there ever existed a more positive, relentlessly optimistic character on TV than Chris Traeger, we have yet to meet them. The state auditor who came to the small town of Pawnee in season two of Parks and Rec quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his sunny Traeger-isms — cheerful nuggets of encouragement and praise he shared with his co-workers and friends.

Devoted to a rigorous fitness regimen, incapable of spouting negativity, always looking to give his friends a boost, and capable of breaking up with a woman in such a positive way that she was completely unaware they were no longer together for weeks, Traeger is a literal ray of sunshine and though the show is now gone, his bright outlook on life lives on.

Here are a few Chris Traeger affirmations to help you live your best life.