Coach and Mrs. Coach (Eric and Tami Taylor, if you must) gave plenty of people #RelationshipGoals during the five season run of Friday Night Lights, thanks to the way they managed to juggle coaching a high school football team, parenthood, and whatever else was came their way while maintaining a loving and supportive marriage.

And apparently, we have series stars Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler in part to thank for that. Britton revealed during a new episode of EW’s Binge podcast that she and her costar were extremely adamant about their characters staying faithful to one another, when it would have been so easy for the writers to throw in an affair as an easy way to crank up the drama.

There was so much passion about these characters that we were playing and this world that we were creating. We felt very strongly about the things that we felt strongly about. We were like, ‘We’re never letting the writers have us have an affair. If they try to do it, we’re not going to do it.’ And we told them so. What we thought would be really interesting and what we thought this would be the perfect format for on the show was to actually show what most couples go through which is just trying to be partners to each other and get through the day. They need each other and they also really love each other.

Clearly the approach worked, as the fictional marriage still sets the bar for TV couples over five years after the series concluded.

(Via EW)