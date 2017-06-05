J.B. Smoove Reveals When ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is Finally Returning To HBO

You think the delay between seasons six and seven of Game of Thrones is bad? Imagine how Curb Your Enthusiasm fans feel. The last new episode, “Larry vs. Michael J. Fox” (that’s the one where Larry wonders if it’s “pissed or Parkinson’s?”) aired on September 11, 2011. Contagion was the number-one movie in the country. Steven Soderbergh has retired and unretired since then!

Point is, it’s a long time coming, but Curb is finally returning for more comical misunderstandings. HBO hasn’t announced an official premiere date yet, but while introducing The Roots at the Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia, J.B. Smoove revealed the Emmy-winning comedy is back on October 1.

TV Guide reached out to HBO to confirm the air date, but they were met with a “no comment.” Early October makes sense, though. The new seasons of Game of Thrones, Insecure, and Ballers will have come and gone by then, and the network needs something on Sunday nights to pair with The Deuce, which debuts on September 10. HBO can call it the Deuce and Douche block.

Little is known about the new season of Curb, although Smoove also said “everybody’s back, man,” while co-star Jeff Garlin teased, “It’s coming back with all the things about it that people love… The storyline is rather insane.”

That sounds as crazy as a certain Killa.

(Via TV Guide)

