The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

Netflix Drops A Brand New Teaser For Dave Chappelle’s Next Two Stand-Up Specials

new-byline-photo-andrew-husband-cropped
News & Entertainment Writer
03.02.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

A helluva lot of fantastic comedians’ new stand-up specials are coming exclusively to Netflix in 2017. The first of these, Amy Schumer’s The Leather Special, is set to drop in early March. Yet the next two will come from the same person, and according to a new teaser just released by the streaming service, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas will be available for viewing on March 21st. Yes, that’s right — you’ll be able to watch two of the three Chappelle comedy specials announced by Netflix this past November in a few weeks’ time.

The teaser features a 30-second shot of Chappelle in black and white, seated in what may be a public park or a venue’s outdoor seating area. While the camera circles the comedian, select bits presumably lifted from Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin are peppered throughout — serving as a kind of narration.

Deep in the Heart of Texas, which Chappelle and director Stan Lathan filmed at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in April 2015, was thought to be an HBO special at the time. Whether or not it was, and if a possible deal with HBO ultimately fell through, remains to be seen. Though business details like these no longer matter as much, per se, as both it and The Age of Spin — filmed by Chappelle and Lathan at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016 — will be in everybody’s Netflix queue soon.

Around The Web

TAGScomedyDAVE CHAPPELLENETFLIXSTAND-UPTRAILERS
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP