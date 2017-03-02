Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A helluva lot of fantastic comedians’ new stand-up specials are coming exclusively to Netflix in 2017. The first of these, Amy Schumer’s The Leather Special, is set to drop in early March. Yet the next two will come from the same person, and according to a new teaser just released by the streaming service, Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas will be available for viewing on March 21st. Yes, that’s right — you’ll be able to watch two of the three Chappelle comedy specials announced by Netflix this past November in a few weeks’ time.

The teaser features a 30-second shot of Chappelle in black and white, seated in what may be a public park or a venue’s outdoor seating area. While the camera circles the comedian, select bits presumably lifted from Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin are peppered throughout — serving as a kind of narration.

Deep in the Heart of Texas, which Chappelle and director Stan Lathan filmed at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in April 2015, was thought to be an HBO special at the time. Whether or not it was, and if a possible deal with HBO ultimately fell through, remains to be seen. Though business details like these no longer matter as much, per se, as both it and The Age of Spin — filmed by Chappelle and Lathan at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016 — will be in everybody’s Netflix queue soon.