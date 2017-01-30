Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In an usually political Screen Actors Guild Awards, with everyone from Kerry Washington to Julia Louis-Dreyfus addressing President Donald Trump’s “racist” immigration ban, it was a “Strange” star who had the most to say.

When the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, took the microphone and promised that “we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes.” He continued, his face becoming increasingly red, “We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters, and when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face, when they seek to destroy the meek, and the disenfranchised, and the marginalized, and we will do it all with soul, with heart and with joy.” Winona Ryder looked, at turns, confused and delighted.

After the ceremony, Harbour told People, “I started thinking [the speech] up about a week ago but really finished writing it all down last night. The energy was electric. There were people standing up. Meryl Streep stood up!” Joe Keery — Hawkins’ resident Jean-Ralphio with the good hair — added that Harbour read the speech for the cast “the night before,” but “the one he actually said was a little different.” That might explain why Ryder felt a rainbow of emotions. She was genuinely surprised by what her co-star was saying.

People thought Joyce Byers was crazy, too…

