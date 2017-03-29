AMC

It’s been five long months since The Walking Dead season seven premiere, when Negan bashed Abraham and Glenn’s heads in with his blood-splattered baseball bat, and the pain still hasn’t gone away, especially for Glenn, one of only two characters who had been on the show since episode one. (Now it’s just Rick.)

At least, unlike Glenn, Steven Yeun went out in style.

Whenever a major character is killed off The Walking Dead, the cast and crew throw a “death dinner.” Scott Wilson (Hershel) and David Morrissey (The Governor) shared theirs, which, awkward, while for Michael Rooker (Merle), “we sat around, had some drinks and talked about what a good job he did and how much we’re gonna miss him,” Norman Reedus (Daryl) explained. Meanwhile, Yeun (Glenn) and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) had “one of the best hurrahs,” according to Lauren Cohan (Maggie) in Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s funny when I stop to think about calling them death dinners. It’s such a frequent part of our lingo that I forget how absurd it is, like spying on your own funeral,” Cohan explained. “We’ve had some of our best nights together at them. There’s always a lot of tears, but we also have bonfires and play games and get to tell the family member leaving how much we love them — and, you know, completely embarrass them.” Sometimes with boy bands.