Hulu

Hulu has elected to cut some Difficult People loose.

After three seasons of critical acclaim and acid-tongued conversation, the Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner streaming comedy has been axed by Hulu. Eichner confirmed the cancelation on Twitter and heaped tons of praise on his co-conspirator and Difficult People creator.

“Yes it’s true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end.” tweeted the comedian. “Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched.”

Yes it's true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched.❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017

The end of Difficult People puts a magnifying glass on the subject of where Hulu’s going next with their original/continued programming. (The Mindy Project bidding adieu emphasizes this too.) Difficult People wasn’t exactly a Stranger Things level smash for Hulu, but it was one of the more recognized properties on their streaming slate and there doesn’t appear to be much in the immediate future for original Hulu comedies aside from the Seth Rogen shepherded Future Man.

As services like Amazon try to expand their viewership with things like pricey Lord of the Rings adaptations, there’s the danger of being lost in the shuffle. Of course, Hulu’s banking on things like a Hitman TV series and the continued draw of The Handmaid’s Tale to combat that possibility. Here’s hoping Hulu might take a moment to consider adding Julie Klausner’s next TV project (whatever that winds up being) to those future plans.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)