UPDATE: Arnold has responded.

It’s hard to believe anything Donald Trump says these days, but there’s one thing you can trust our president on: reality television show ratings.

Trump hosted the first seven seasons of The Celebrity Apprentice before getting fired and, y’know, becoming the most powerful person in the world. He was replaced by muscleman-turned-actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, who he mocked in a series of early-morning tweets. “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump tweeted. “So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

On Thursday, at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C., Trump brought up The Celebrity Apprentice‘s poor numbers again, and asked those in attendance to pray for Schwarzenegger. “We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” he said. “That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster, and [creator Mark Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.”

The fact that ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice have been plummeting for years was (weirdly!) left out.