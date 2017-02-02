UPDATE: Arnold has responded.
It’s hard to believe anything Donald Trump says these days, but there’s one thing you can trust our president on: reality television show ratings.
Trump hosted the first seven seasons of The Celebrity Apprentice before getting fired and, y’know, becoming the most powerful person in the world. He was replaced by muscleman-turned-actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, who he mocked in a series of early-morning tweets. “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump tweeted. “So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”
On Thursday, at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C., Trump brought up The Celebrity Apprentice‘s poor numbers again, and asked those in attendance to pray for Schwarzenegger. “We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” he said. “That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster, and [creator Mark Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.”
The fact that ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice have been plummeting for years was (weirdly!) left out.
My wife and I watched this with our mouths open. I can’t believe he actually said that. Nobody laughed. No applause. He looked around like the kid on the play ground who thinks he’s funny but isn’t. I don’t want to sound like trump but it was just sad!
It’s what Jesus is most concerned about.
He also loves his Real Housewives.
Oh shit! Arnold scorched him.
With a look in his eyes that screams, “Fat man, I am going to break you”.
It’s insane how butt hurt he is about Arnold and Celebrity Apprentice. He needs to drop it. It’s pathetic. Arnold had a nice reply
he wanted his son to be the new face of the show but the producers said they needed a true star who could get ratings. thats why trump wont stop talking about it. hes trying to prove his son could have gotten ratings better than arnolds.
Was it the potato-faced son or the son who looks like he strangles prostitutes to death for fun?
Is he talking about his son that looks just like that yellow kid in Sin City?
What a great story about Celebrity Apprentice. Odd not a single Uproxx mention of the fucking riots at U.C. Berkely last night.
Except for the article right at the top of the Uproxx page under the “What’s Trending” heading:
[uproxx.com]
You should start your own website. You really know how things should be done.
Reading is hard and your mother should have swallowed you.
Your mother swallowing me was plenty.
how do you come back after an original burn like that
You are a blithering idiot. That is all.
@Dr.Evil – I’m roasted. He got me. He’s one “I know you are but what am I” away from me hanging myself.
Don’t do it @poonTASTIC. You can still recover with a “yo mama” or a “your entire generation had a booty operation”
He still is credited as an executive producer, so he’s essentially shitting on himself.
I heard that’s one of the weird things he’s into.