ABC

If April truly is the cruelest month, then the slightly smaller volley of summer premieres slated for May will encourage audiences to forgive Peak TV for being so… “peaky.” Sure we’ll get new seasons of Fargo and Better Call Saul, but what about other shows? Goofy hits like CBS’ Zoo, or its somewhat-less-populated-by-animals cousin over at ABC, Downward Dog? Thanks to Thursday’s premiere announcements by these and other networks, fans of the former and those interested in the latter finally know when to expect their favorite shows about vengeful creatures and loving pets.

Downward Dog, ABC’s adaptation of a popular web series, was first announced last May. The intriguing show follows Martin (Samm Hodges), the talking dog who cares so very much for his doting human, Nan (Fargo‘s Allison Tolman). A subsequent trailer appeased interested parties for a time, but many began to wonder about the series’ future when ABC suddenly stopped mentioning it. Luckily, the network’s midseason premiere announcement revealed Downward Dog would pop in sometime in the summer.

Sure enough, it’s slated for a special sneak peak on Wednesday, May 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT following Modern Family‘s season finale. Then Downward Dog will pick up with new episodes on its normal day and time, Tuesdays nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning May 23. As for CBS’ weirdly satisfying Zoo, expect more sloth-themed GIFs to hit the internet following its third season premiere on Sunday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)