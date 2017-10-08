Probably the funniest thing to me so far about the ric and marty szechuan sauce thing is what people are trying to sell on ebay.

P pic.twitter.com/59OcFRtpga — Shattered-Earth (@Shattered_Earth) October 7, 2017

Szechuan Saucegate, as it’s coming to be known, is the greatest boon to aftermarket sellers since Nintendo shorted the supply of Super Nintendo Classics. A single little packet of the coveted dip from the one-day-only Rick and Morty event at McDonald’s is going from fifty bucks to over a thousand on eBay. It’s ridiculous, and possibly delicious.

There’s even someone selling a .5ml taste for $60! A little taste!

@FortuneMagazine The most ridiculous McDonald's Szechuan sauce listing on eBay yet… $60 for a .5mL taste. pic.twitter.com/ZMr0W2RRpn — Albert Cacdac (@Shredpirate) October 7, 2017

Thankfully, it seems as if McDonald’s knows it needs to up the supply of the sweet, sweet, Szechuan for another event in the future. This can’t be a single limited time event. Not with it going down like this. Somewhere in the multiverse, every fan got a packet or three of the Szechuan sauce, and people didn’t need to spend big bucks on eBay so they could enjoy dipping a nugget into Rick’s favorite rare sauce.

Considering how popular the Szechuan Spectacular was, you’d think they’d make this a regular thing?