The Ultra-Rare McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce From The Limited ‘Rick And Morty’ Event Is Going For Big Bucks On eBay

#McDonalds #Rick And Morty
10.07.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Szechuan Saucegate, as it’s coming to be known, is the greatest boon to aftermarket sellers since Nintendo shorted the supply of Super Nintendo Classics. A single little packet of the coveted dip from the one-day-only Rick and Morty event at McDonald’s is going from fifty bucks to over a thousand on eBay. It’s ridiculous, and possibly delicious.

There’s even someone selling a .5ml taste for $60! A little taste!

Thankfully, it seems as if McDonald’s knows it needs to up the supply of the sweet, sweet, Szechuan for another event in the future. This can’t be a single limited time event. Not with it going down like this. Somewhere in the multiverse, every fan got a packet or three of the Szechuan sauce, and people didn’t need to spend big bucks on eBay so they could enjoy dipping a nugget into Rick’s favorite rare sauce.

Considering how popular the Szechuan Spectacular was, you’d think they’d make this a regular thing?

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds#Rick And Morty
TAGSMCDONALDSRICK AND MORTY

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP