Szechuan Saucegate, as it’s coming to be known, is the greatest boon to aftermarket sellers since Nintendo shorted the supply of Super Nintendo Classics. A single little packet of the coveted dip from the one-day-only Rick and Morty event at McDonald’s is going from fifty bucks to over a thousand on eBay. It’s ridiculous, and possibly delicious.
There’s even someone selling a .5ml taste for $60! A little taste!
Thankfully, it seems as if McDonald’s knows it needs to up the supply of the sweet, sweet, Szechuan for another event in the future. This can’t be a single limited time event. Not with it going down like this. Somewhere in the multiverse, every fan got a packet or three of the Szechuan sauce, and people didn’t need to spend big bucks on eBay so they could enjoy dipping a nugget into Rick’s favorite rare sauce.
Considering how popular the Szechuan Spectacular was, you’d think they’d make this a regular thing?
The Episode of Futurama where Fry spends millions for fucking sardines, but in real life is so much sadder in real life.