Miramax

What’s the point of even having an entertainment industry if you have spare Meg Ryans sitting around? Unacceptable! Thankfully, Epix have done the sensible thing and will reportedly play host to a comedy series starring the Sleepless in Seattle actress.

According to Deadline, Ryan is set to star in the Brad Hall guided comedy Picture Paris. Based on the 2011 short film he wrote and directed, Hall’s offering focuses on “a suburban mom whose dream trip to Paris with her husband after they become empty-nesters may not quite live up to expectations.” Apparently the project was in fairly high demand with three networks pursuing the project.

For Ryan, this new half-hour comedy gig marks her first major TV gig in thirty years and once again proves small screen roles no longer have the stigma they used to. Ryan’s reintroduction to TV life was originally earmarked to come sooner courtesy of the axed HIMYM spin-off How I Met Your Dad. Frankly, we’re just happy to have Meg Ryan back in general. Maybe a mini-rebirth on pay cable is just the elixir to get her back in the fold. Heck, the Golden Globes will probably give her an award nom next year on name recognition alone, so there’s reason to believe all parties will get pleasant things out of this arrangement. Including (hopefully) a quality new comedy featuring someone we like as the star of the show.

(Via Deadline)