Getty Image

You know what’s better than one Carrie Coon show? Two Carrie Coon shows. You know what’s better than one Ewan McGregor? Two Ewan McGregors. Put them together, and you’ve got The Leftovers, which returns for its third and final season on HBO on April 16, and Fargo season three, which bows three days later, on April 19. Mystery Science Theater 3000 also comes back on April 14, so don’t expect to leave the house, or even your couch, for that week.

Here’s the official synopsis for season three:

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.

If the season is as great as the names (Gloria Burgle! Nikki Swango!), Fargo will, once again, be the best show on television.