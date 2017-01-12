FX

When’s our favorite show coming back? That’s the perpetual question, with TV. Wonder no more, in the case of Archer and The Americans, as we finally have some premiere dates.

First up will be The Americans, which is moving to Tuesdays and arrives March 7th at 10pm. This season is promises to be particularly messy as Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell), Soviet illegals trained to blend in and run spy operations in America, have revealed their real jobs to one of their daughter, who has extremely mixed feelings about the revelation. Oh, and the FBI agent across the street is officially after them, even if he doesn’t know it yet.

A month later, Archer heads to FXX on Wednesdays, premiering on April 5th at 10pm. Subtitled Dreamland, which is a rather telling bit considering how last season ended, Archer and the team are jumping back to 1947, where Archer is a private eye, Lana is a nightclub singer, and Cyril is… well, he’s still Cyril.

Finally, Ryan Murphy’s next historical drama Feud: Bette And Joan is arriving Sunday, March 5th at 10pm. It tracks the production of Robert Aldrich’s camp classic Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? and the war between Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon, and Joan Crawford, played by Jessica Lange, on the set. It’s got a lot of talent on board as well, with Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Kathy Bates, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Sarah Paulson all turning up as guests stars.