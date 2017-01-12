Here’s When ‘Archer,’ ‘The Americans,’ And Ryan Murphy’s Next Drama Will Premiere

#FX
01.12.17 6 mins ago

FX

When’s our favorite show coming back? That’s the perpetual question, with TV. Wonder no more, in the case of Archer and The Americans, as we finally have some premiere dates.

First up will be The Americans, which is moving to Tuesdays and arrives March 7th at 10pm. This season is promises to be particularly messy as Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell), Soviet illegals trained to blend in and run spy operations in America, have revealed their real jobs to one of their daughter, who has extremely mixed feelings about the revelation. Oh, and the FBI agent across the street is officially after them, even if he doesn’t know it yet.

Subscribe to UPROXX

A month later, Archer heads to FXX on Wednesdays, premiering on April 5th at 10pm. Subtitled Dreamland, which is a rather telling bit considering how last season ended, Archer and the team are jumping back to 1947, where Archer is a private eye, Lana is a nightclub singer, and Cyril is… well, he’s still Cyril.

Finally, Ryan Murphy’s next historical drama Feud: Bette And Joan is arriving Sunday, March 5th at 10pm. It tracks the production of Robert Aldrich’s camp classic Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? and the war between Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon, and Joan Crawford, played by Jessica Lange, on the set. It’s got a lot of talent on board as well, with Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Kathy Bates, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Sarah Paulson all turning up as guests stars.

TOPICS#FX
TAGSARCHERFXRYAN MURPHYTHE AMERICANS

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 hours ago
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP