HBO

If you asked a dozen Game of Thrones viewers to guess the identity of The Prince That Was Promised, six would name Jon Snow, two would say Daenerys Targaryen, one jokester would yell “HODOR” before running off, and one would stare at you blankly. For that person, here’s a quick explainer:

According to the servants of R’hllor, a battle has been waged since the beginning of time between the Lord of Light and the Great Other. The last time this battle went down, it was Azor Ahai who defeated the darkness with a magical sword called Lightbringer, forged in the blood of his beloved Nissa Nissa. The prophecy [as Melisandre tells Jon Snow: “When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone”] foretells that he will be reborn to defeat the Great Other again as The Prince That Was Promised. (Via)

There’s a lot riding on the identity of the Prince (or Princess), because, as Davos notes in the season seven trailer, “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die, and then it won’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.” Winter is here, and an army of ice-creatures are coming. They’re a tad more important (and deadly) than some silly crown. Speaking of Davos: the first time actor Liam Cunningham met George R.R. Martin, the author told him a secret. “He said, ‘Don’t tell anybody.’ So I’m not,” Cunningham revealed. “I’d love to tell you, but HBO has a person in the room here, and I don’t know where they are, [but they have a] sniper rifle.”

It’s obvious Davos is going to play an important role in the next two seasons (as he should, because he’s the best), but it’s unclear how. Unless, of course, you buy this convincing Reddit fan theory that posits, what if the Onion Knight is The Prince That Was Promised? It sounds silly, but the evidence is there. After all, it’s Davos who picks up Lightbringer after Stannis — who, Melisandre later learns, is not who she thought he was — drops it in the sand.