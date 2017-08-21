HBO

The penultimate episode of a Game of Thrones season is often the most action packed, and season seven looks like it will be no different in this regard. A large part of the 71-minute running time of “Beyond The Wall” was devoted to battling the White Walkers north of the Wall, with brief interludes in Winterfell and Dragonstone. But as always, the show still managed to include a number of unspoken details and references to past moments that you may have missed due to the exhilaration of watching dragons and the undead duke it out.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered there. Here’s six details from “Beyond The Wall” that we found intriguing.

Ready For Battle

HBO

Earlier in the season, dragonglass was a really big deal! The key to fighting the undead army of the Night King! But I wouldn’t blame you if you were left wondering where all the dragonglass weapons were during Jon’s quest beyond the Wall to prove the Others are real. They were there, they just weren’t really mentioned or even focused on much at all. Above you can see Jorah pulling out dragonglass daggers, and Tormund had an axe with a crudely made dragonglass blade. Several of the expendable Wildlings and Night’s Watch members also seemed to be using halberds with dragonglass tips.

HBO

The Arrowhead Mountain

HBO

The Hound isn’t the only one who has seen that arrowhead-shaped mountain before. If you kept a close eye out, you would have noticed it in season six when Bran looked back in time and watched the Children of the Forest create the first White Walker.