The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Death Odds Are Here

07.06.17 31 mins ago

HBO

Game of Thrones is the biggest, most covered show on TV, but we know shockingly little about season seven. The cast and crew are extremely tight-lipped when it comes to spoilers (one of the many reasons it’s a shame Ian McShane’s character wasn’t long for this world), and the full-length trailer reveals both everything (dragons, Sand Snakes, and White Walkers, oh my) and nothing. But one thing’s for certain in season seven: death is coming.

To be fair, that’s true of every season of Game of Thrones — there have been over 150,000 deaths — but especially for this upcoming one. The “Great War is here,” after all, so you know what that means: it’s death pool time! Boylesports revealed the betting odds for which character is most likely to expire first, a list, perhaps unsurprisingly, topped by a cagey pervert.

Characters Who Will Die First in Season 7

Petyr Baelish: 1/1
Ellaria Sand: 4/1
Euron Greyjoy: 6/1
Gregor Clegane: 6/1
Melisandre: 7/1
Cersei Lannister: 8/1
Arya Stark: 10/1
Jaime Lannister: 12/1
Tyrion Lannister: 33/1
Jon Snow: 100/1
Daenerys Targaryen: 100/1

DEATH ODDS game of thrones

