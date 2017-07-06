Game of Thrones is the biggest, most covered show on TV, but we know shockingly little about season seven. The cast and crew are extremely tight-lipped when it comes to spoilers (one of the many reasons it’s a shame Ian McShane’s character wasn’t long for this world), and the full-length trailer reveals both everything (dragons, Sand Snakes, and White Walkers, oh my) and nothing. But one thing’s for certain in season seven: death is coming.
To be fair, that’s true of every season of Game of Thrones — there have been over 150,000 deaths — but especially for this upcoming one. The “Great War is here,” after all, so you know what that means: it’s death pool time! Boylesports revealed the betting odds for which character is most likely to expire first, a list, perhaps unsurprisingly, topped by a cagey pervert.
Characters Who Will Die First in Season 7
Petyr Baelish: 1/1
Ellaria Sand: 4/1
Euron Greyjoy: 6/1
Gregor Clegane: 6/1
Melisandre: 7/1
Cersei Lannister: 8/1
Arya Stark: 10/1
Jaime Lannister: 12/1
Tyrion Lannister: 33/1
Jon Snow: 100/1
Daenerys Targaryen: 100/1
