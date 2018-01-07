Starz

Gillian Anderson has elected not to return to the icon-embodying role of Media in American Gods and her reason why might strike a touch of dread in the hearts of the Starz show’s fans.

Anderson, who also plans to pack it in as Scully once the latest batch of X-Files revival episodes wrap up, told the Los Angeles Times that she’s parted ways with American Gods. According to the Times, Anderson indicated that “the departure of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green means she will not return to the show.” News broke in late November that Fuller and Green were exiting the series.

The shift in showrunners could see departures beyond Anderson ahead of season 2. Kristin Chenoweth, a frequent Bryan Fuller player who recurs as the Germanic Goddess Easter on the program, noted last month that she isn’t sure if she’s coming back. Speaking with Variety on the TrevorLive LA gala red carpet, Chenoweth revealed she was “devastated” by Fuller’s exit.

“When Bryan was the showrunner, I was coming back for several episodes, but I don’t know now,” she explained. “It depends on who it is and if they think I add value or not.”

It would be alarmist to suggest Fuller and Green’s departure is bringing about casting upheaval behind-the-scenes, but the shift has clearly changed the way a chunk of the show’s recurring talent prioritizes the series. Countless shows have survived showrunner changes, so there’s no immediate need to panic. Of course, you’re welcome to panic if you like.

(Via Los Angeles Times, Variety & Nerdist)