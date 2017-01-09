Awards season is finally upon us! For most of the world, that means absolutely nothing, but for the rest of us, the first major awards show is kicks off tonight with the 2017 Golden Globes on NBC. In covering both movies and TV, the Globes have a wide variety of nominations, and we here at UPROXX have singled out our predictions among the film and television nominees. (Spoiler alert: It’s already set to be a big night for La La Land, including the opening from host Jimmy Fallon.) So catch our live coverage of the Golden Globes, and find all the Golden Globe winners so far below, with the winners listed first in bold.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best Director — Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge Of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart In The Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
Cant Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B Vance, The People Vs OJ
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Devine
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Limited Series
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Original Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water
